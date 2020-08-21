AURANGABAD : In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in rural areas, the district administration of Hinrom goli in Maharashtra has stopped cash withdrawal facility at banks, an official said on Friday.

Bank business correspondents and customer service centers, which were set up amid the viral outbreak, will distribute cash in villages according to a set timetable, the official said.

Apart from this, gram-sevaks will be deployed to distribute money in villages where these centres are not available, he said.

Banks have been directed to make a timetable for villages and gram-sevaks will have to get withdrawal slips filled from account holders and submit them at banks a day before the scheduled cash distribution, the official said.

In an order issued on Thursday night, collector Ruchesh Jaywanshi instructed gram-sevaks to take the help of local police while distributing cash.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via