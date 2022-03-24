Maharashtra: Cat causes power outage for 60,000 customers in Pune, dies

Maharashtra: Cat causes power outage for 60,000 customers in Pune, dies1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Pune: The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM. The power supply resumed at around 2 PM
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pune: The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM. The power supply resumed at around 2 PM
Maharashtra's Pune city experienced a power outage for hours on Wednesday after a cat climbed on the transmission tower and caused some technical fault.
Maharashtra's Pune city experienced a power outage for hours on Wednesday after a cat climbed on the transmission tower and caused some technical fault.
As per the reports by the PTI news agency, around 60,000 customers were affected by the power outage. The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM. The power supply resumed at around 2 PM.
As per the reports by the PTI news agency, around 60,000 customers were affected by the power outage. The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM. The power supply resumed at around 2 PM.
An official from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) told the agency that a cat entered into a 22KV yard of a transformer in Bhosari on Wednesday morning following which areas like Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding localities experienced the power outage.
An official from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) told the agency that a cat entered into a 22KV yard of a transformer in Bhosari on Wednesday morning following which areas like Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding localities experienced the power outage.
An MSEDCL release said that the cat climbed on power equipment, which caused a technical fault. The cat, however, died.
An MSEDCL release said that the cat climbed on power equipment, which caused a technical fault. The cat, however, died.
The official said that the power supply was restored due to the efforts of officials using alternative power sub-stations.
The official said that the power supply was restored due to the efforts of officials using alternative power sub-stations.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!