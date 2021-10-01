MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Causis E-Mobility to set up an electric vehicle (EV) production unit in Talegaon. The unit will be set investment of Rs2,800 crore and will like generate 1,250 jobs.

“Taking our commitment to make Maharashtra the lead state in Electric Mobility in India, GoM & MIDC have signed an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon. The investment of ₹ 2,800 crore will generate 1,250 employment opportunities and will help in climate action," said Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's minister for environment, tourism and protocol.

In phase two, Causis E-Mobility will set up its own battery gigafactory in Maharashtra to manufacture and supply EV batteries.

Under the Maharashtra EV Policy 2021, state has drawn up a roadmap to bring in a transition in its transportation ecosystem, aimed at attracting investments, facilitating establishment of manufacturing units, and encouraging production of electric vehicles, electric vehicle components including advance chemistry cell (ACC) batteries and electric vehicle supply equipment, the release said.

