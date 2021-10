“Taking our commitment to make Maharashtra the lead state in Electric Mobility in India, GoM & MIDC have signed an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon. The investment of ₹ 2,800 crore will generate 1,250 employment opportunities and will help in climate action," said Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra's minister for environment, tourism and protocol.