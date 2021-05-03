Each isolation coach has 16 beds, including two in each compartment, the Central Railway said, adding that total 176 patients can be accommodated in the 11 coaches
In a bid to address the problem of bed crunch in hospitals in view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Central Railway has handed over 11 isolation coaches to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to set up a care centre for Covid-19 patients.
Nagpur on Sunday recorded 5,007 new Covid-19 cases, raising the infection count to 4,19,370, while 112 deaths pushed the toll in the district to 7,599, as per official figures.
A rake of 11 non-AC coaches coaches and one additional coach for medical staff was stationed at the Ajni inland container depot in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) said in an official release.
Each isolation coach has 16 beds, including two in each compartment, it said, adding that total 176 patients can be accommodated in the 11 coaches.
"The Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be shifted to these coaches," it added.
An ambulance will be made available round-the-clock near the coaches to shift patients to dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in case of any eventuality or if a patient's health worsens, the release said.
Two oxygen cylinders are also provided in each coach. Besides, mosquito nets have been put up on every window and nine window coolers are fitted in each coach, it said.
The coaches are also equipped with cooling systems on the roof to regulate temperatures during hot weather.