Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Central Railway provides 11 isolation coaches to Nagpur amid rising Covid cases

Maharashtra: Central Railway provides 11 isolation coaches to Nagpur amid rising Covid cases

Premium
Image for representation.
2 min read . 10:43 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Each isolation coach has 16 beds, including two in each compartment, the Central Railway said, adding that total 176 patients can be accommodated in the 11 coaches

In a bid to address the problem of bed crunch in hospitals in view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Central Railway has handed over 11 isolation coaches to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to set up a care centre for Covid-19 patients.

In a bid to address the problem of bed crunch in hospitals in view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Central Railway has handed over 11 isolation coaches to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation to set up a care centre for Covid-19 patients.

Nagpur on Sunday recorded 5,007 new Covid-19 cases, raising the infection count to 4,19,370, while 112 deaths pushed the toll in the district to 7,599, as per official figures.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Nagpur on Sunday recorded 5,007 new Covid-19 cases, raising the infection count to 4,19,370, while 112 deaths pushed the toll in the district to 7,599, as per official figures.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A rake of 11 non-AC coaches coaches and one additional coach for medical staff was stationed at the Ajni inland container depot in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) said in an official release.

Each isolation coach has 16 beds, including two in each compartment, it said, adding that total 176 patients can be accommodated in the 11 coaches.

"The Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be shifted to these coaches," it added.

An ambulance will be made available round-the-clock near the coaches to shift patients to dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in case of any eventuality or if a patient's health worsens, the release said.

Two oxygen cylinders are also provided in each coach. Besides, mosquito nets have been put up on every window and nine window coolers are fitted in each coach, it said.

The coaches are also equipped with cooling systems on the roof to regulate temperatures during hot weather.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

US, UK fly in aid to India to help fight second wave of covid-19 infections

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
Premium

Covid-19 vaccination for people above 18 begins in Delhi

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Premium

Billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10 mn for oxygen supply in India

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Premium

Second wave slows down homes sales, project launches

2 min read . 10:08 AM IST

One additional coach has been provided for the health staff and keeping medical supplies and equipment, it said.

"Medical personnel and doctors appointed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and other staff will be providing services at these coaches," the release said.

The duties and responsibilities of the Railways and the NMC will be as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the rail authorities and the civic body, it added.

Recently, the Western Railway also provided such isolation coaches in Nandurbar and Palghar districts for the treatment of COVID-19 patients amid the second wave of the viral infection.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.