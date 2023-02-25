Maharashtra: Centre approves renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv
- On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal and said the central government had no objection to changing the names of both districts of Maharashtra.
The Centre on 24 February approved the renaming of two Maharashtra cities - Aurangabad and Osmanabad. Aurangabad will now be renamed as `Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' while Osmanabad will be called `Dharashiv'.
