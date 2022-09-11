According to the result schedule, MAH-LLB5Y-CET 2022, MAH-MCA-CET and MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET, MAH-LLB3Y-CET and MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) results will be declared on September 12. MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for PCM & PCB Groups will be declared at 5 pm on September 15, 2022, as per Hindustan Times report.