Maharashtra CET 2022: Result dates out for MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed. Details here

Maharashtra CET 2022: Result dates out for MAH LLB, B.P.Ed, MCA, MBA, B.Ed. Details here

The result dates have been released for various exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.
1 min read . 07:44 PM ISTLivemint

  • Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: students can check the result schedule through the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released Maharashtra CETs Result 2022 dates. The result dates have been released for various exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Interested students can check the result schedule through the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the result schedule, MAH-LLB5Y-CET 2022, MAH-MCA-CET and MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET, MAH-LLB3Y-CET and MAH B.Ed. (General & Special) results will be declared on September 12. MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for PCM & PCB Groups will be declared at 5 pm on September 15, 2022, as per Hindustan Times report.

Here's how to check Maharashtra CETs Result 2022: 

Interested students can check the results through the official website by following these simple steps.

  • Check out the official website of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Next, click on the course name and click on submit
  • After a new page opens, the student can click on login link
  • Enter the login details and submit
  • The result will be displayed on screen
  • Check the result and download the page

