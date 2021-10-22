As the coronavirus figures show the signs of declining in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday reopened cinema halls with 50% capacity. However, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that theatre owners were demanding to reopen with full 100% capacity. Thus the minister has informed that if the situation is in control after Diwali then the seating capacity will be increased.

"We have re-opened theatres with 50% capacity from today. The theatre owners are demanding to reopen with 100% seating capacity but we have told them to wait till Diwali. After Diwali if the situation is under control, then we will increase the capacity," said Pawar.

Cinema halls and theatres, shut since March 2020, were reopened in November last year. However, they closed again in April 2021 after the second coronavirus wave hit Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government has issued Covid-19 guidelines for the cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums. As per the latest guidelines, the showtime of cinema halls will have to be staggered and only sale of packaged food and beverages will be allowed.

Cinema-goers will be required to wear masks. Sanitizers should be available inside the halls, toilets and in other places. Cinemagoers must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or their health status on the Aarogya Setu app must show as safe.

Air conditioning in cinema halls should be set at temperatures between 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and humidity levels between 40-70%.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has ranked 1 in the country in terms of the fully vaccinated population, although it holds the second position when it comes to the total number of doses administered, after Uttar Pradesh. So far 64,913,396 people, have been given the first dose, while 29,065,236 beneficiaries in the state are fully vaccinated in Maharashtra.

