Home >News >India >Maharashtra city allows reopening of colleges for classroom teaching from Monday

Maharashtra city allows reopening of colleges for classroom teaching from Monday

Colleges allowed to reopen from Monday 
1 min read . 10:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Apart from students, it was mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff at these institutions to have got both doses of the vaccine

Maharashtra: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed colleges to reopen for offline classes from Monday. However, only those vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccine will be allowed. 

In an order, the civic body on Friday said apart from students, it was mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff at these institutions to have taken both doses of the vaccine. 

"COVID-appropriate behaviour, rules regarding physical distancing, mask usage will be adhered in the colleges," the order said. Restaurants, bars, food courts etc are allowed to operate till 11 pm daily with 50% seating capacity, while government and private offices can have 100% attendance, provided the staff is fully vaccinated. 

The PMC also said coaching classes, training institutes were allowed to function with 50% seating capacity. 

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reviewed the Covid situation in Pune and  and told media persons that the positivity rate of the district was around 3%. 

"Pune city's positivity rate for last week was 2.5%, while PCMC and Pune rural's positivity rate was 2.3 and 3.5% respectively," said Pawar. He also said he would talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday about reducing the time gap between two Covishield jabs. 

