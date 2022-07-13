Maharashtra city announces holiday for schools tomorrow amid heavy rainfall

As heavy rains continue to pound Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took note of the situation and said that he had directed the officials to keep emergency services on alert
Amid heavy downpour, authorities have declared a holiday for all schools in Pune city and the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday.
"As heavy rainfall is predicted by the weather department, a holiday has been declared on Thursday (July 14) for all civic-run, private, aided and non-aided primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in Pune municipal limits," read a release by the municipal corporation's education department.
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also announced a holiday on Thursday. A similar announcement will be made in the rest of the district too, said an official.
Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days.
Under its effect, a minor landslide was reported near the old Katraj tunnel on Pune-Satara road on Wednesday.
A big boulder came crashing on the road around noon but no casualty was reported in the incident, said the PCMC, adding that a team has been sent to the spot to clear the debris.
In another rain-related incident, a stretch of Pune-Panshet road caved in near Sonapur village, an official said.
Heavy rainfall is continuing to pound several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.
In view of this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took note of the situation and said that he had directed the officials to keep emergency services on alert.
"I have directed the district officials to keep emergency services on alert, to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and assistance reaches the affected people in time," said Shinde.
Several parts of Mumbai have been affected by waterlogging, including the Andheri subway and Bhoiwada, leading to traffic snarls in the city.
Hindamata junction in the city's Southbound has reported 0.5 feet of water being logged.
The administration has, however, requested the commuters to plan their travel accordingly, as the traffic from Milan Subway and Andheri Subway has been diverted to S.V. Road and D.N Nagar Chowki after the former experienced the logging of water to heights up to 2 feet.
The heavy rainfall in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, during the past few days, has resulted in waterlogging and incessant downpours that have created a flood-like situation.
According to the Maharashtra SDMD report on Sunday, a total of 76 people have died (till 10 July) since 1 June and as many as 838 houses were damaged due to the rain-related incidents in the state.
"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department," it said.
The SDMD said 125 animals have also lost their lives in rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since 1 June.
