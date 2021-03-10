Out of the total fine collected by the police, 50% will go to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, and the remaining will be deposited in the police welfare fund
Day after Aurangabad recorded 388 new cases of coronavirus, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey of the Maharashtra district has authorised the city police to impose a fine on those not wearing masks, a civic official said today.
So far, teams of the city civic body were collecting a fine of ₹500 each from those not wearing face coverings.