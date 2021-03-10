Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra city asks police to collect fine from mask rule violators

Maharashtra city asks police to collect fine from mask rule violators

Cops distributing masks to commuters.
1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Out of the total fine collected by the police, 50% will go to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, and the remaining will be deposited in the police welfare fund

Day after Aurangabad recorded 388 new cases of coronavirus, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey of the Maharashtra district has authorised the city police to impose a fine on those not wearing masks, a civic official said today.

Day after Aurangabad recorded 388 new cases of coronavirus, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey of the Maharashtra district has authorised the city police to impose a fine on those not wearing masks, a civic official said today.

So far, teams of the city civic body were collecting a fine of 500 each from those not wearing face coverings.

The municipal commissioner, in an order issued on Tuesday, also authorised the city police to collect the fine from the mask rule violators, the official said.

He said out of the total fine collected by the police, 50% will go to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and remaining will be deposited in the police welfare fund.

With the addition of 388 new Covid-19 cases, the count of infections in Aurangabad has risen to 53,357.

Apart from the latest cases recorded on Monday, the district also reported four more casualties due to the infection that have taken the toll to 1,296, the official said.

At least 550 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, raising the number of recoveries to 49,009, he said.

The district is now left with 3,052 active cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state reached 22,38,398.

Registering as many as 12,182 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total recovery count went up to 20,89,294.

At present, the state has a total of 95,322 active cases.

The total death toll in the state stands at 52,556.

