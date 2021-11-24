Employees of Maharashtra's Nagpur Municipal Corporation who have not taken one or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will not be paid salaries, reported news agency ANI , quoting officials of the civic authority.

“Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided not to pay salaries to employees who did not take one or both doses of Covid-19 vaccines," said Dr Bhavna Sonkusare, the medical zonal officer of Nagpur's civic corporation.

The city was earlier also planning to discontinue providing free anti-Covid jabs at its centre after 30 November with an aim to cover the remaining population at a fast pace.

Several districts in Maharashtra are cracking a whip on government employees and other workers to increase vaccination coverage.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had also on 9 November told its employees who have not taken even a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine that they will not be paid salaries.

The municipality had made it compulsory for all the employees to submit vaccination certificates at their respective offices.

The Aurangabad district authorities recently ordered impounding of autorickshaws if their drivers are found to have not taken even a single jab. Simultaneously, tour and travel operators are not allowed to sell tickets to passengers who are not inoculated, as per the orders issued late Monday night.

The district had earlier this month had also asked ration shops and fuel pumps to sell groceries, petrol, and diesel to only those people who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination status in state

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that 80% of citizens have so far been vaccinated in the state.

The health authorities, till Tuesday, had managed to vaccinate 3,98,08,200 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years with their first dose and 1,60,75,192 people have received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on 1 May.

Tope had last week asked Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya permission for administering a booster dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and vulnerable sections and sought to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 18 years against Covid-19.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra recorded 766 new Covid-19 infections and 19 fresh fatalities in the 24 hours ending on Tuesday evening, the health department said. Akola, Nagpur and Aurangabad regions recorded zero deaths.

The statewide caseload increased to 66,31,297 and the toll to 1,40,766.

Further, the health department said that 929 patients were discharged from hospitals. With this, the number of recoveries rose to 64,77,379. There are now 9,493 active cases in the state.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 97.68%, while the case fatality rate is 2.12%.

