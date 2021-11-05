The civic body of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has directed all petrol pumps to check Covid-19 vaccination certificates of all customers from 30 November, reported news agency PTI on Friday quoting officials.

In addition to this, inter-district and interstate bus operators have also been told to check the certificates of passengers before permitting them to travel.

However, people whose second dose is due after 30 November can be exempted from this.

Further, the civic body has directed establishments such as swimming pools, function halls, shops, industries and private offices to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated and permit entry only to people who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

As per officials, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey has issued the directions to ensure maximum vaccination coverage in the city.

Covid situation in state

This comes even as Maharashtra recorded 1,141 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and 32 deaths. The Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 66,15,299, while the death toll reached 1,40,345.

A total of 1,613 patients were discharged from hospitals since Wednesday evening, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,56,263 and leaving the state with 15,062 active cases.

The state's recovery rate stands at 97.6%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%.

Maharashtra vaccination milestone

Maharashtra last week achieved a milestone with over 3 crore persons now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the chief minister's office informed.

"Maharashtra crossed the milestone of 3 crore fully vaccinated citizens, the highest for any state in the country. It's a big feat for our healthcare system. We are also making sure to reach the goal of fully vaccinated households = fully vaccinated Maharashtra!" the CMO said in a tweet.

But there are still certain districts in the state that are lagging behind in the inoculation drive and have not been able to cover 50% of the eligible population with the first dose.

In view of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials from the districts, that was also attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey.

