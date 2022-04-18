This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags, to which police responded by firing tear gas shells on Sunday midnight
AMRAVATI :
Amid rising religious tensions in various parts of India, Achalpur city in the Amravati district of Maharashtra imposed curfew to curb a clash that emerged owing to removal of religious flags on Sunday midnight.
Members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags, to which police responded by firing tear gas shells, officials said on Monday.
22 persons involved in the incident have been taken into custody, confirmed additional Superintendent of Police, Shashikant Satav. He further added that the situation is under control now. However, the number of people who have been injured in the incident is still unknow.
Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, located 48 km away from Amravati district headquarters, every year during various festivals.
"On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed flags of religion, leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," a police inspector said.
However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control, he added.
These incidents occur, as clashes took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri areas during a Hanuman Jayanti rally. Policepersons were injured in this incident when a certain accused allegedly fired “7-8" rounds.
Reports of clashes also came from Hubbali in Karnataka wherein people objected to a certain person' objectionable WhatsApp status, that targeted one particular community. Commoners pelted stone at the Old Hubli Police Station in protest, thereby injuring four p
