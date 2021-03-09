Amid spurt in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, authorities in Jalgaon ordered to impose 'Janata Curfew' from 11 March 8 pm to 15 March, 8 am, officials said.

However, emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams in the Municipal corporation limits in Jalgaon will be exempted from the curfew, said Abhijit Raut, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) District Collector.

Raut also added that enforcement of this order "will be the responsibility of Municipal Corporation and Local Police."

Violators will be liable for action under Epidemic act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases, 12,182 discharges and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin.

With today's addition, the state's Covid infections rises to 22,38,398, while death toll stands at 52,556. Total recoveries are at 20,89,294 and 95,322 are active cases as of today, the bulletin added.

Earlier today, the Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday.

As per officials, all shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7pm to 7am, while permit rooms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9pm.

Further, a lockdown between March 13 and 31 was also declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said.

The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

Moreover, Aurangabad district ordered night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am from 11 March to 4 April to contain virus spread.

Along with that, there will be full lockdown on weekends, said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city, senior civic officials said on Tuesday.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,008 fresh infections that raised its tally to 3,34,572.

When asked about the possibility of imposing a lockdown, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there was no immediate need to do so.

However, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Shaikh said local authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via