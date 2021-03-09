2 min read.Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 08:33 PM IST Written By Staff Writer
Emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams in the Municipal corporation limits in Jalgaon will be exempted from the curfew, the order states
Amid spurt in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, authorities in Jalgaon ordered to impose 'Janata Curfew' from 11 March 8 pm to 15 March, 8 am, officials said.
However, emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams in the Municipal corporation limits in Jalgaon will be exempted from the curfew, said Abhijit Raut, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) District Collector.
Raut also added that enforcement of this order "will be the responsibility of Municipal Corporation and Local Police."
Violators will be liable for action under Epidemic act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases, 12,182 discharges and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin.
With today's addition, the state's Covid infections rises to 22,38,398, while death toll stands at 52,556. Total recoveries are at 20,89,294 and 95,322 are active cases as of today, the bulletin added.
Earlier today, the Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday.
As per officials, all shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7pm to 7am, while permit rooms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9pm.