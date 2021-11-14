In view of the stone-pelting that took place in several places of Maharashtra recently post protests on Friday against the violence in Tripura in late October, the Pune district administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC on Sunday.

The notification, issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, prohibits people from disseminating messages and posts on social media platforms that could create communal rifts among groups, as well as holding meetings etc, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"It will be in force from the midnight of November 14 till November 20. As per the order, spreading messages etc through social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp, which could create a communal rift in the society, is prohibited. Holding a meeting or assembly of five or more people, putting up hoardings and posters that could create communal tension are prohibited," the official informed.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC, he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked that "why violence is happening in Maharashtra over Tripura incidents?"

Referring to the Tripura violence incident, Shiv Sena leader said, "The question arises that if violence against Hindus takes place in Bangladesh, its reactions happen in Tripura and to that reaction, riots take place in parts of Maharashtra, why no reaction when Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Kashmir, when a Colonel in Manipur along with his family were killed in a terrorist attack. Hindus are everywhere, why reactions (riots) only in Maharashtra? Is this part of some conspiracy in Tripura which is affecting the whole nation?"

Raut further said, "if the case of Tripura is right and serious, so then, why its reactions are taking place in Maharashtra, why not in other states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, etc."

While talking to the media, Shiv Sena leader said, "If Hindus are really in danger in this country, then I would say that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Sahib should take out a front in Delhi, we all will join and you should ask questions to the PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

Condemning the violence in Nanded, Malegaon, Amaravati and other places during protests against violence in Tripura, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has assured that investigation into the violence during protests will be carried out.

