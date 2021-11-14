Maharashtra city imposes Section 144 amid tension in some parts. Details here

Referring to the Tripura violence incident, Shiv Sena leader said, "The question arises that if violence against Hindus takes place in Bangladesh, its reactions happen in Tripura and to that reaction, riots take place in parts of Maharashtra, why no reaction when Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Kashmir, when a Colonel in Manipur along with his family were killed in a terrorist attack. Hindus are everywhere, why reactions (riots) only in Maharashtra? Is this part of some conspiracy in Tripura which is affecting the whole nation?"

