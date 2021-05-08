Maharashtra city imposes stricter Covid-19 curbs till 15 May. Details here

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra and the state's attempt to cintian the spread through lockdown-like restrictions, the authorities in Maharashtra's Solapur have announced stricter restrictions for a week, till 15 May, in the city as well as other parts of the district.

As part of the fresh curbs, which will come into effect from 8 pm on Saturday, shops selling essential commodities, such as milk, groceries, vegetables and fruits, will remain closed and only home delivery of these items will be permitted, officials said.

As per the earlier guidelines, shops selling essentials were allowed to operate from 7 am to 11 am in the district.

The restrictions will remain in place in Solapur city and other parts of the district till May 15, officials said.

"In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a decision was taken to make the lockdown stricter in the district. As per the new restrictions, shops selling essential commodities will remain shut, and only home delivery of these items will be permitted from 7 am to 11 am," Solapur district collector Milind Shambharkar said.

As section 144 of the CrPC is already imposed in the district, the movement of the people is not allowed except for valid reasons, he said.

All the essential services, such as hospitals, medicals, diagnostics services, vaccination centres, insurance offices, pet shops, animal care centres, veterinary clinics, banks and all other services, which are related to healthcare will remain open, he added.

"Shops selling agriculture-related products are allowed to remain open till 11 am," the official said.

According to him, hotels and restaurants are closed, but home delivery of food items has been permitted.

Meanwhile, the count of new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Friday dropped by over 8,000 compared to the day before as 54,022 fresh infections came to light, the health department said.

The tally of cases rose to 49,96,758. On Thursday the state had reported 62,194 COVID-19 cases.

As many as 898 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 74,413.

37,386 people were discharged, increasing the total recoveries to 42,65,326.

As many as 2,68,912COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 2,89,30,580.

Out of 898 deaths, 385 occurred in the last 48 hours and 199 in the last week while the rest had taken place even before that but were added to the tally now.

State capital Mumbai reported 3,040 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fresh fatalities. In the larger Mumbai division, 13 patients each died in Panvel city, Thane city and Mira Bhayandar township.

The Mumbai division overall reported 8,335 new cases and 149 deaths during the day.

