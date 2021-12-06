The Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation in Maharashtra will soon issue guidelines to restrict large gatherings after six persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the city, said officials.

“We will soon issue guidelines to restrict large gatherings in the city. We appeal to citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," said Rajesh Patil, the commissioner of the city civic body.

“Till now, 16 people have been found Covid-19 positive. Out of these, six have tested positive for the Omicron variant. Genome sequencing reports of 10 people awaited. The administration is vigilant over this issue," he added.

Maharashtra's tally of those found infected with the Omicron strain reached eight on Sunday.

Among the patients in Pimpri-Chinchwad include a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who had arrived in the state on 24 November to meet her brother.

The brother and his two minor daughters have also tested positive for the new variant.

“The 44-year-old, woman, who is a Nigerian citizen of Indian origin, her daughters aged 18 and 12, arrived on 24 November from Lagos in Nigeria to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad area," said the state health department.

“The woman, her two daughters, her 45-year-old brother and his two daughters aged seven and one-and-a-half years, have tested positive for the Omicron variant as per the report given by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV)," it said.

As per officials, the woman, one of her daughters and her brother were fully vaccinated. heir thirteen contacts had been traced and tested.

The woman had mild symptoms, while the other five have no symptoms. Out of the six, three are under 18 and are not vaccinated, while the three adults are fully vaccinated.

All these patients are being treated at Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad and they are stable, said officials.

Another case is of a fully vaccinated man from Pune, who returned from Finland in the last week of November.

"He had visited Finland between 18 and 25 November. He was found Covid-19 positive through routine surveillance. He was tested due to mild fever on 29 November. He has also tested positive for the variant as per the report from the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL). He has taken both doses of Covishield vaccine and is stable without any symptoms," the health department said.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old man from Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant. The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on 23 November and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

