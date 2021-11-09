Maharashtra's Nagpur municipal corporation is planning to discontinue providing free anti-Covid jabs at its centre after 30 November with an aim to cover the remaining population at a fast pace, reported news agency PTI .

"The Maharashtra government has given directions to complete the administration of the first dose by 30 November. We are taking various measures to cover the remaining 2.80 lakh people by then," said additional municipal commissioner Ram Joshi on Tuesday.

“As part of it, we are planning to make only the second dose available for free at these centres after 30 November," he added.

Joshi informed that Nagpur city, with 160 free vaccination centres, has 19.73 lakh eligible beneficiaries, of which 16.92 lakh have received the first dose.

He also said that NMC was taking various steps to help people overcome vaccine hesitancy.

This comes as Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the benchmark of administering 10 crore Covid vaccine doses, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

“Today Maharashtra crossed the benchmark of administration of 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses. It was possible with the active involvement of all district officers," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several cities in the state are thinking of innovative methods to accelerate the vaccination drive.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had told its employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine that they will not be paid their salaries.

The civic employees who have not taken their second vaccine dose within the stipulated period will also not get their salaries, TMC said.

“These measures are part of an effort to achieve the target of cent per cent vaccination in the city by this month-end," said Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

The mayor sought the cooperation of the citizens in achieving the target and appealed to them to take the vaccine shots, and those who have taken one jab to take their second dose as well.

