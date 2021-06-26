Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday issued fresh guidelines to be effective from Monday, 28th June. Essential shops will remain open only till 4 pm every day while non-essential shops will remain open till 4 pm between Monday to Friday.

Now, restaurants, food courts will remain open with 50% seating capacity between Monday to Friday. Only parcel and home delivery are allowed on Saturday and Sunday.

Social, religious and entertainment events will be allowed with 50 people between Monday to Friday.

Gym, Salon, Spa will remain open till 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Wine shops will remain open from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

Malls and theatres/multiplex, religious places to remain closed.

Today, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) decided to clamp fresh curbs in the city from June 28 under the "level 3" of unlocking amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of Covid.

Daily timings of the shops selling essential and non-essential items will be reduced by four hours till 4 pm. Malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed. Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Delta Plus variant is currently a variant of concern and therefore Nagpur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to clamp more restrictions in various activities by implementing the level 3 curbs in the city with effect from June 28.

All essential and non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls, theatres and multiplexes (allowed to operate with the 50 per cent capacity) will be shut. Besides, gatherings (social/cultural/entertainment) and marriages are allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or 50 persons whichever is less till 4 pm.

A maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral. Salons, beauty care and wellness centres will operate till 4 pm. E-commerce services are allowed to operate regularly.

"Inter-district travel either by private cars/taxis/buses is made regular except if moving to (areas under) level 5, wherein e-pass will be required. Religious places and swimming pools will also remain closed along with coaching classes," the order released by the civic body said.

On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 21 cases of the Delta plus variant were found in the state. Highest cases were in Ratnagiri, followed by Jalgaon, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

(With input from agency)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.