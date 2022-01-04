With 1,104 new Covid-19 cases reported in Pune on Tuesday, the Maharashtra city's positivity rate jumped to 18%, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said.

"In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, we have decided to shut schools in Pune district for Classes 1 to 8 till 30 January," Pawar said, adding that online teaching will continue for these classes.

The minister asked people to use three-ply or N95 masks, instead of cotton ones. He further said that directives have been given to local authorities to fine people found wandering without masks.

A fine of ₹500 will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public places in Pune and ₹1000 for spitting in open from Wednesday, Pawar said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the review meeting of the coronavirus scenario, Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, said teaching in online mode will continue.

The decision has come a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that schools for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain shut in Mumbai till 31 January.

Pune district comprises Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and Pune rural.

Pune city today registered 1,104 new cases of coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 5,12,689.

