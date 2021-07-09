Many streets were left inundated as water entered houses after heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Nagpur district of Maharashtra.The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Maharashtra has issued an 'orange' alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall

The MeT office said light to moderate showers along with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely at most places in Nagpur and Wardha, many places in Bhandara, Chandrapur and Yavatmal, few places in Amravati and Gondia and at isolated places in Gadchiroli, Akola and Washim over the next few hours.

"This happens every year but nobody from the administration has ever come to take stock of our woes, said a local," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Light to moderate rains are likely to continue till July 12, it said. The district disaster management department asked people residing near rivers and other water bodies to stay alert.

View Full Image Roads submerged after heavy rainfall in Nagpur

It also warned of lightning strike and asked people not to stand under trees during rains and farmers to be careful while working in fields.

View Full Image Commuters facing tough time in crossing the roads after heavy rainfall in Nagpur

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July. Widespread rainfall is very likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in the next five days.

A low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11 which is likely to bring scattered to widespread rains over northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

