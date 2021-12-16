Nashik district administration today decided to implement the 'no vaccine-no entry' rule from Dec 23 at public places, including offices, malls, theatres restaurants and marriage halls in order to increase the vaccination percentage and contain the rising number of covid-19 cases in the city.

The official order issued by the city collectorate mandates that anyone who seeks entry at these places should have received at least one vaccine dose.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority presided over by Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, city collector Suraj Mandhare, municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav and other city officials.

The order said, 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programs from December 23."

Bhujbal said, "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district. Planning should be made to give the second dose of vaccine to those who have received the first jab."

The Maharashtra minister urged the citizens to act responsibly and get their vaccination completed. He further said, "During the New Year programmes, people should follow the guidelines and rules related to coronavirus and Omicron strictly."

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection tally in the district rose to 4,13,117 today with the single day addition of 61 such cases. The virus claimed three lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,743. The district's recovery count rose to 4,03,946, as 31 patients were today discharged from different hospitals in the city.

