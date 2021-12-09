Schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Maharashtra's Nashik city from 13 December, reported PTI , quoting officials, on Thursday.

As per the news agency, there are 1,85,279 students in classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area and at least 60% of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes.

Earlier in September, schools reopened for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas and classes 8 to 11 in urban areas.

The state government had on 25 November issued a notification, allowing the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and for 1 to 7 in urban areas from 1 December.

"After discussing the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the cabinet and the pediatric task force, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1," said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"We are committed to safe resumption of schools. In the next six days, the emphasis will be on acclimatizing schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes, as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school management committees and parents," she added.

However, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had decided not to resume offline classes for standard 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction in view of the possible threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The officials in Mumbai had also decided to keep the schools shut till 14 December after the emergence of Omicron.

In-person classes at primary schools in the state have remained closed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year.

Covid situation in state

Maharashtra recorded 789 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities, but no new patient of the recently discovered Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in the state in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Thursday.

Nashik on Thursday recorded 32 fresh cases of Covid-19 that took the tally of infections in the district to 4,12,770.

With this, the state's overall infection tally reached 66,41,677, while the toll rose to 1,41,211. There are now 6,482 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 97.72%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%.

A 33-year-old South Africa returnee, who was infected with Omicron four days ago, also tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.