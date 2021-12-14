Offline classes for students of standard 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's Pune will resume from 16 December, 2021, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Moho informed on Tuesday. The schools were shut in the region due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes at a time when the country is witnessing a rise in the number of Omicron cases. On Monday, 2 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported from Maharashtra, one from Pune another from Latur district. Both of the infected patients have Dubai travel history. As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of Omicron cases stood at 20, as per the state health department.

Omicron cases in India have risen to 49 with Maharastra reporting the highest number of infections of the latest variant of the coronavirus. Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka have also reported cases of the new coronavirus variant.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 569 new coronavirus positive case, which includes 2 Omicron variant cases, and five fatalities. The Pune division reported 158 new cases.

Meanwhile, Nashik city in Maharashtra reopened schools from Monday.

