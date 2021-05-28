Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today announced relaxation in Covid-induced restrictions in Pune for shops selling essential items, allowing them to operate on weekends for a certain period of time.

Earlier, rules in force in Pune specified that while those outlets dealing in non-essential items would not be allowed all through the week, the ones dealing in groceries, vegetables and fruits, milk etc, would have to remain shut as well during the weekends.

"Since the number of cases have come down in Pune, there was unanimity in a review meeting attended by elected representatives today that relaxation can be given on Saturday and Sunday to shops selling essential items," he told reporters.

"Even state home minister Dilip Walse Patil insisted on removing the weekend curbs on them. So a decision has been taken to allow shops coming under the category of essential services to operate during the weekend from 7 am to 11 am," the minister added.

Speaking on the coronavirus situation in the city, Tope said the number of cases was declining, but the positivity rate (detections per 100 tests) continued to be higher than the state average at 11.9%.

The mortality rate of the Pune district stood at 1.6%, he said, adding that directives have been issued to health authorities to "track and trace" patients scientifically.

He said the decision to not allow home isolation was taken to ensure patients get proper treatment at Covid care centres along with timely monitoring of oxygen levels and other vital parameters.

"However, if some patient in the city has a big house and space is not an issue, then he or she can opt for home isolation. However, it is not advisable for those living in small dwellings," the minister said.

Maharashtra extends Covid restrictions

The Maharashtra government has extended lockdown-like restrictions by two weeks. A new set of guidelines will be issued on 1 June, said Tope. The government had earlier extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to contain the further spread of coronavirus.

The state cabinet had taken the decision to extend the curbs on people's movement and businesses -- in force since mid-April -- in a meeting on Thursday.

“As far as lockdown is concerned, 15 days' extension has been given, but the guidelines related to it will be issued on June 1," Tope told reporters. No relaxation will be given in the areas where the number of patients and positivity rate are still high and hospital bed availability is an issue, he said.

"But in the areas where the situation has improved, certain guidelines (easing the curbs) can be issued," he added.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 21,273 fresh Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative cases and deaths in the state stood at 5,672,180 and 92,225, respectively.

