The Maharashtra government has decided to keep all shops closed on Sunday – the day of Ganesh Visarjan – across Pune city, Pune cantonment and rural areas of the district, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

However, he said that all restaurants and hotels will remain open. Other essential services have also been exempted from the curb.

Covid situation in state

The new restrictions come in view of Maharashtra on Thursday reporting 3,595 new coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 65,11,525 and death toll to 1,38,322, reported news agency PTI.

As many as 3,240 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,20,310. There are 49,342 active cases in the state.

There are 2,89,425 people in home quarantine and 1,908 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.06%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%.

Maharashtra, the country's second-most worst affected state from coronavirus, has five districts that contributed 70% of Covid cases in the state in the past week. The five districts include--Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, and Satara.

Maharashtra govt guidelines for Ganeshotsav

The Maharashtra government had earlier this month banned physical darshan for Ganesh festival and said people would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals. Only online 'darshan' telecast from pandals would be permitted.

The decision has been taken to discourage people from venturing out and exposing themselves to Covid-19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said: “We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases."

"Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people's lives are important," he said.

Thackeray said that the residents and the government should work towards avoiding a third wave Covid-19.

The chief minister also said there are clear instructions given to officials to be fully prepared for any such crisis. He appealed to parties in power and opposition to be more careful and vigilant.

