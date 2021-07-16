COVID restrictions will not be immediately relaxed in Pune as the the positivity rate is still high, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for Pune, said the government has decided to continue the level three restrictions in the district. Maharashtra government has devised five levels of restrictions, the fifth level being the harshest, depending on the severity of the pandemic in a given area.

Shops in Pune will, thus, be allowed to operate till only 4 pm, he said. "The weekly positivity rate of Pune district is 5.7 percent. The recovery rate is 97.30 percent," Pawar said.

In Pune district, 2,528 new COVID-19 cases took the tally to 14,58,157, while 49 fatalities took the death toll to 12,757.

Apart from Pune there are few other districts where the COVID positivity rate continues to be high and the curbs in these are will not be eased immediately.

Speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra deputy minister also said, "In some districts the positivity rate has come down to zero per cent, however, in some districts such as Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Raigad and Ahmednagar, the positivity rate has not declined as much as it should have, so the current restrictions will remain in force."

He also said, "The positivity rate has come down (to around five per cent) but the graph has stagnated at one point. According to experts, it should go down further, the way it has declined in some areas to zero. If that happens, we will offer more relaxation."

The district administration is increasing the number of hospital beds to prepare for a possible third wave, he said.

Supply of vaccine will increase by June-end

On vaccine supply, he said the state government was told that the supply of doses will increase by June-end.

"There has been no instance when the vaccine was available on all seven days of a week. There were times when the vaccination had to be stopped for a day or two during a week. It means they (the Union government) does not have that much stock," Pawar said.

Maharashtra COVID update

Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 61,89,257 with addition of 8,010 new infections on Thursday, while the death toll reached 1,26,560 after 170 patients succumbed to the respiratory illness, a health department official said.

The state witnessed a drop in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the fatalities remained the same as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 8,602 new infections and 170 deaths. Significantly, Parbhani and Jalgaon cities did not report any new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the official said. As many as 7,391 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 59,52,192.

(With inputs from agencies)

