All schools, private coaching classes and colleges in Maharashtra will remain closed from today as the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in Maharashtra once again.

The authorities have stated that the rules will be relaxed for classes 10 and 12 students due to their examinations. All employees required to conduct the exams must either be vaccinated or should carry a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR test report that will be valid for 48 hours.

The Maharashtra government has said that the students who have to attend any exam physically, may be allowed to travel along with one adult, on basis of a valid hall ticket for the same.

Here's what the Maharashtra govt notification said:

a) Schools and colleges to remain closed.

b) Rule is hereby relaxed for std 10th and 12th students to the extent of exams. All the staff that may be used for conduct of exams must be either vaccinated or should carry a negative RT-PCR valid for 48 hours.

c) For exams that are being conducted by any board, university or authority outside the state, denial of which may lead to hardships for students residing in Maharashtra may be allowed by concerned department under intimation to concern disaster management authority.

d) Students who have to attend any exam physically, may be allowed to travel along with one adult, on basis of a valid hall ticket for the same.

e) All private coaching classes of any kind to remain closed.

f) All staff that may work in these establishments are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.

Maharashtra postpones class 10, 12 state board exams

Considering the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government has postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th.

Maharashtra Education Minister informed on Monday, "We've postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th. Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. Fresh dates will be announced accordingly."

