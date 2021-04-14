Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra class 10, 12 exams: Staff to be vaccinated or carry Covid negative test report. Know guidelines

Maharashtra class 10, 12 exams: Staff to be vaccinated or carry Covid negative test report. Know guidelines

Premium
Schools and colleges to remain shut in Maharashtra. (Representative image)
2 min read . 10:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Maharashtra government has said that the students who have to attend any exam physically, may be allowed to travel along with one adult, on basis of a valid hall ticket

All schools, private coaching classes and colleges in Maharashtra will remain closed from today as the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in Maharashtra once again.

All schools, private coaching classes and colleges in Maharashtra will remain closed from today as the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in Maharashtra once again.

The authorities have stated that the rules will be relaxed for classes 10 and 12 students due to their examinations. All employees required to conduct the exams must either be vaccinated or should carry a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR test report that will be valid for 48 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The authorities have stated that the rules will be relaxed for classes 10 and 12 students due to their examinations. All employees required to conduct the exams must either be vaccinated or should carry a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR test report that will be valid for 48 hours.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Maharashtra government has said that the students who have to attend any exam physically, may be allowed to travel along with one adult, on basis of a valid hall ticket for the same.

Here's what the Maharashtra govt notification said:

a) Schools and colleges to remain closed.

b) Rule is hereby relaxed for std 10th and 12th students to the extent of exams. All the staff that may be used for conduct of exams must be either vaccinated or should carry a negative RT-PCR valid for 48 hours.

c) For exams that are being conducted by any board, university or authority outside the state, denial of which may lead to hardships for students residing in Maharashtra may be allowed by concerned department under intimation to concern disaster management authority.

d) Students who have to attend any exam physically, may be allowed to travel along with one adult, on basis of a valid hall ticket for the same.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Tap water connection for all rural households in Haryana by November 2022

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Premium

India under Modi likely to respond with military force to Pakistan provocations: Report

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST
Premium

Flying to or from Maharashtra? Latest travel guidelines here

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Premium

Actor Sai Pallavi announces new film on Ugadi

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

e) All private coaching classes of any kind to remain closed.

f) All staff that may work in these establishments are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.

Maharashtra postpones class 10, 12 state board exams

Considering the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government has postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th.

Maharashtra Education Minister informed on Monday, "We've postponed state board exams for class 10th and 12th. Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. Fresh dates will be announced accordingly."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.