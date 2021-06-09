Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 10,989 new Covid-19 cases and 261 deaths, while 16,379 patients recovered from the infection in a span of 24 hours, the state health department said.

With the new additions in infections and fatalities, Maharashtra's caseload rose to 58,63,880, while the death toll increased to 1,01,833, it said.

On Tuesday, the state has reported 10,891 coronavirus cases and 295 fatalities.

A total of 16,379 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 55,97,304 and leaving the state with 1,61,864 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.45%, while the fatality rate is 1.74%.

Mumbai reported 788 fresh cases and 27 deaths, taking the infection count to 7,13,790 and the toll to 15,100, the department said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.