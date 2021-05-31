Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,077 new Covid-19 cases - lowest in three months- and 184 fatalities, taking the state's caseload to 57,46,892 and death toll to 95,344. The state's daily death count has also dropped to a two-month low.

Out of the cumulative number of cases, 2,53,367 are active.

As many as 33,000 fresh recoveries have pushed the state's total number of recovered patients to 5,395,370.

The state's Covid-19 fatality rate now stands at 1.66% while the positivity rate at 16.39%.

Of the 15,077 fresh Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded 676 and accounted for 29 of the 184 fatalities reported by the state on Monday.

Mumbai city is also moving towards easing the Covid-induced restrictions as it recorded a drop in daily new cases.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by 15 days till 15 June.

"Lockdown is being extended for 15 days, shall be in place till June 15 now. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said earlier.

The state government also released a set of guidelines in the wake of lockdown extension.

"All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm," stated the order.

CM Thackeray also informed that so far as many as 3,000 cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) have been reported in the state.

