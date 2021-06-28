Pune division reported 1,429 cases including 479 in Satara and 375 in Pune district. Kolhapur division saw 2,750 new infections including 917 in the Kolhapur district and 605 in the Sangli district, as per the department.
Aurangabad division added 106 fresh cases, Latur division 193, Akola division 102, while the Nagpur division added 59 infections during the day.
With 1,66,163 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 4,12,08,361.
