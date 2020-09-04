Maharashtra clocks highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

MUMBAI : To further its efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus, Maharashtra government on Friday launched a new campaign 'My family is my responsibility', in the state.

Under this, the state will take the help of NGOs and people's representatives to effectively control the spread of the virus and provide health education to every person in the state, a statement said, adding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the ongoing measures to control covid-19 today.

Maharashtra on Friday, reported its highest single-day rise in new cases at 19,218. With this total number of cases in the state stand at 8,63,062. While total number of recovered patients is at 6,25,773, a total of 25964 patients have died due to the disease. Active cases in the state are at 2,10,978.

This new campaign comes nearly four months after the state launched "chase the virus" campaign with emphasis on testing, tracing and isolation.

Under the new campaign, volunteers appointed by the health department will go door to door to check fever and oxygen levels of 2 crore 25 lakh families in the state. These volunteers will include people's representatives from Gram Panchayats to Municipal Corporations and in collaboration with NGOs.

It will also provide health education and vital health messages to people, search for suspected corona patients and referral services for treatment of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and obesity.

The campaign will be implemented in the first phase from September 15 to October 10 and in the second phase from October 12 to October 24. The volunteers will visit each family twice in a month, the Chief Minister said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via