Maharashtra on Friday added 2,213 fatalities to the overall coronavirus death toll in the state, taking the count to 1,06,367, after a "scrutiny of laboratory reports for Covid-19 determination" and resultant updating of figures.

During the day, Maharashtra recorded 406 new deaths and 11,766 fresh Covid-19 cases. Compared to Thursday, the death count thus went up by 2,619.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 58,87,853, the state health department said. Earlier in the day, the state health department had said that between May 26 to June 10 this year, a total of 8,074 coronavirus-related deaths took place.

This was a revised figure, it said, without disclosing the earlier estimate. As the number of cases was high in April and May, there was more burden on the government machinery, which in some cases led to the delayed recording of data, according to a PTI report.

Also, 8,104 people got discharged in a span of 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered Covid-19 patients to 56,16,857. The number of active cases stood at 1,61,704.

The recovery rate stood in the state is 95.4% while the fatality rate was 1.81%.

With 2,54,301 new tests, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state increased to 3,76,11,005.

Meanwhile, the state capital Mumbai registered 721 new cases of coronavirus and 24 fatalities, increasing its caseload and death toll to 7,14,216 and 15,079, respectively. The larger Mumbai division, covering neighbouring areas and satellite towns, reported 2,127 cases and 189 deaths.

With this, the division's infection tally reached 15,58,999, and death toll rose to 29,980. Palghar district in the Mumbai division alone added 110 deaths during the day.

Nashik division reported 1,103 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, of which 20 fatalities were reported from Ahmednagar district.

In Pune division, 2,573 new COVID-19 infections were recorded, along with 79 deaths. Forty of the deaths were reported in rural parts of the Pune district alone.

The Kolhapur division reported 4,344 new cases and 57 deaths. The rural parts of Kolhapur and Sangli districts added 1,258 and 1,151 cases, respectively.

Out of 57 deaths, Ratnagiri district reported 19 while 18 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur. Aurangabad division added 262 cases, Latur division added 473 cases, Akola division 562 cases, while 322 cases were added in the Nagpur division.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.