Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India is once again witnessing a rise in the covid-19 cases as the active cases started to increase. The government is closely monitoring the situation in the state.

The active case jumped to 50,229 from 47,880 on Thursday. Capital Mumbai also recorded a daily increase of 457 cases which was seven week high for the city, as reported by HT.

Five districts of the state are recording an upward trend of rising covid cases which include Mumbai and Thane as well. Both these districts were Covid-19 hotspots in both the first and second wave which hit the state.

Pune district, too, saw an increase in its active case count. The district’s active cases went from 12,364 on Wednesday to 12,758. On Thursday, Pune city, its rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 233, 541 and 177 fresh cases, respectively. Pune city’s cases have gone from 198 to 276 between September 6 and September 8. A similar trend is seen in the rural areas of Pune. Between September 6 and 9, the daily cases increased from 416 to 541 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 10-day-long annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on a low-key note on Friday with several state governments prohibiting public celebrations due to the Covid pandemic and devotees taking the virtual route to pay obeisance and join the festivities.

The Mumbai Police have imposed orders under CrPC section 144 prohibiting assembly of five or more persons between September 10 and 19.

No processions of any kind would be allowed in the city during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either.

While the home department has issued a circular banning visits to pandals, the height of Lord Ganesh idols to be installed has been restricted as well.

Thackeray welcomed Lord Ganesh at his official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai and several celebrities and political leaders also installed the deity at their homes.

