MUMBAI : Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today appealed to people to consult doctors immediately if children show any covid-19 symptoms amid some experts warning of a possible third coronavirus wave.

Addressing 6,300 paediatricians from different parts of Maharashtra virtually, Thackeray said the immediate diagnosis was the need of the hour.

"Don't be complacent and negligent regarding any symptoms in children. Consult a doctor immediately," Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra CM said paediatricians need to comfort parents and not cause fear among them.

"We trust our doctors completely when it comes to treating children. Treatment shouldn't be a bigger problem than the actual disease itself. Doctors should advise parents properly. The threat of coronavirus still looms large," the Maharashtra chief minister said.

A statement from the chief minister's office said paediatricians were advised on how to identify mild, medium and severe symptoms of coronavirus infection among children.

The chief minister also discussed aspects like treatment of infected children with comorbidities, precautions to be taken by parents while handling their infected children, the diet of child patients etc among other issues.

As of Saturday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 55,53,225 while the number of fatalities stood at 87,300, as per the state health department.

India has recorded less than 3 lakh daily new cases for seven consecutive days now. 2,40,842 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure since April 17 when the daily new cases were 2.34 lakh.

