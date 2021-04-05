Maharashtra CM asks PM Modi to lower vaccination age criteria to 25 years

“This age group has been acting as the superspreaders of infection in the country... Given that there is no shortage of vaccines and there is a huge scope of augmenting inoculation capacity through greater involvement of private sector, we urge you to open up vaccination for this age group to help subside the spread of infection as well as severity of cases in the country," FICCI President Uday Shankar said in the letter written on Friday. Mint has viewed a copy of the letter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}