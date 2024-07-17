Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' for boys after launching 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for girls just ahead of the assembly elections in the state, scheduled to take place later this year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' for boys after announcing 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for girls in the state which aims to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to eligible women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking in Maharashtra's Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Shinde reportedly said that state the government does not differentiate between boys and girls and that this the 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' scheme will solve unemployment issue.

What is Ladla Bhai Yojana and who benefits? The Ladla Bhai Yojana is for youths in Maharashtra who have passed the 12th grade. According to Jagran Josh, the stipend amount will vary based on the beneficiaries' qualifications, as stated by an official from the Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

Under this scheme, students who have completed their 12th grade will receive ₹6,000 per month. Meanwhile, students holding a diploma will receive ₹8,000 per month, while those who have graduated will be given ₹10,000 per month.

Besides, according to India TV, the youth will also be given an opportunity to undergo a one-year apprenticeship in a factory, "gaining valuable work experience that will help them secure jobs based on that experience".

As per the report, CM Shinde said that this scheme aims to prepare a skilled workforce. He emphasized that this is the first time in history that any government has introduced such a scheme, Free Press Journal reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde's announcement came just ahead of upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections later this year.

What is Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and who benefits? Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years will get a monthly allowance of ₹1,500.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring overall development and empowerment of women, including economic independence, self-reliance, health and nutrition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An amount of ₹46,000 crore will be made available every year for this scheme, which will be implemented from July, Pawar had announced while presenting the budget.

(With inputs from agencies)

