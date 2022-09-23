Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated Ashti-Ahmednagar railway line today

The railway service will not only provide better connectivity to residents of the New Ashti-Ahmednagar belt but will also boost trade and industries in the local area. Ultimately, the project will help in bolstering the socio-economic growth of the Marathwada region. The Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train running on this route will halt at Kada, New Dhanora, Solapurwadi, New Loni, and Narayandoho.