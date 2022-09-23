Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated Ashti-Ahmednagar railway line today

The 66 km long Ashti-Ahmednagar road gauge is a part of the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath new broad gauge line project. The 261 km long railway line project is under process with a 50-50 cost sharing between the centre and the Maharashtra government.
The railway service will not only provide better connectivity to residents of the New Ashti-Ahmednagar belt but will also boost trade and industries in the local area. Ultimately, the project will help in bolstering the socio-economic growth of the Marathwada region. The Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train running on this route will halt at Kada, New Dhanora, Solapurwadi, New Loni, and Narayandoho.
Under the state government's share of the project, the Nagpur- Nagbhid narrow-gauge rail line will be converted into broad-gauge at ₹107.22. Along with this, Ahmednagar- Beed- Parli Vaijyanath broad-gauge railway line will be set up for ₹350 crore.
During the inauguration ceremony, several other eminent personalities including Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve and other political leaders will also be present.
₹15 crore (approx.) will be spent on modernised land survey
For accurate and efficient land surveys in the region, around Rs, 15 crore will be spent under the project. With this money, the department of land records will purchase continuous operating reference stations (CORS) rovers and electronic total station (ETS) machines for faster and more efficient modern land surveys. These devices will also bring accuracy to the land records.
The project was at a standstill from 1996, the year when it was approved. Even after the approval, a lack of political will ensured continuous delay of the Nagar-Beed-Parli railway line project. At that time, the project cost was estimated to be ₹4000 crores. In a similar line, the Nagar Ashti Marg has shown some progress as it has been completed, but the train is not running.
