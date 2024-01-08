Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Mumbai coastal road connecting Marine Drive with Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be toll-free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement to make the road free of toll collection has come after reports emerged that the Maharashtra government proposed a minimum ₹250 of toll on the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) and the coastal road projects.

The CM added that the first phase of the coastal road will be opened by 31 January.

"After the dedication of the MTHL, the first phase of Coastal Road will be opened for common people by the end of January 2024. By January 31, the construction work for the phase between Worli and Marine Drive that comprises the undersea tunnel will be completed, soon after which we aim to open it for motorists. The remaining phase will be completed by 31 May, following which the entire corridor will be operational," Shinde said.

The MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. It is constructed for ₹18,000 crore.

"This project would help cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours. This would provide a big relief to residents of Mumbai as they would be free of traffic snarls," according to Maharashtra CM.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is the longest sea bridge in the country that will connect Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts.

On this project, the quantity of steel used for its construction is equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing airplanes and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower's weight as per a release by Maharashtra CMO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

