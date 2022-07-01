Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reprimands rebel MLAs over their dance at Goa hotel

Earlier on 30 June, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs broke into a dance in the lobby of a luxury hotel in Goa when they heard that Shinde was going to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.
Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 1 July expressed his displeasure over the way a section of MLAs from his group danced in Goa following the announcement of his name for the top post.
Earlier on 30 June, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs broke into a dance in the lobby of a luxury hotel in Goa when they heard that Shinde was going to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra. All these rebels are currently staying in Goa.
The video showing the rebel MLAs dancing to the tune of Marathi songs also went viral. Following this, several netizens slammed them for the way they danced, terming the act as indecent.
"With a large heart, we admit that it was a mistake to dance that way. It does not look good for the MLAs, who have been elected by the people and who are aiming to work for the betterment of Maharashtra," rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar -- who is the spokesperson of the Shinde camp -- said.
Kesarkar said, "Such mistakes do happen in the moments of happiness, but ideally they should not happen."
