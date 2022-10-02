Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security beefed up further over life threat

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security beefed up further over life threat1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's security has been beefed up owing to specific input linked to a threat to his life.
The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said.
Confirming the development, State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre told PTI, "After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister."
Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z Plus category security cover, he said.
Security has also been stepped up at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.
Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.
He became the chief minister in June this year after his rebellion with Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Notably, Shinde had received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Naxalites last October when he was the Urban Development Minister and also guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, affected by Naxalism.
