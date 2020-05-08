Maharashtra CM in talks with Centre to run more trains for migrant workers

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the state government is in constant touch with the Center to run as many trains as possible for migrant workers, and that arrangements will also be made for their return soon.

The state government has set up 4,729 relief camps where 4,28,734 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food and necessities. The chief minister has appealed to the migrant workers not to lose patience.

Thackeray said the Maharashtra government will give ₹5 lakh each to the families of the migrant workers who were killed in an accident at Satmadar Shivara in Karmad near Aurangabad on Thursday.

"The chief minister will provide assistance from the fund," said Thackarey in a release.

After Thursday's accident, Thackeray told the migrant workers not to be in a hurry to return. "After learning about this unfortunate incident this morning, the chief minister immediately discussed with the chief secretary as well as senior officials of the railway administration...," said the office of Thackeray.

The migrant workers, who were killed on Thursday, were working for a steel company in Jalna area.

Fifteen migrant labourers died after they were run over by a goods train between Jalna and Aurangabad in Maharashtra, the railway ministry said on Friday. While 14 people died on the spot, one of the two persons taken to a government hospital succumbed to injuries, it said.

The railway ministry has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Over the last four-five days, special trains were being run from various parts of Maharashtra for migrant labourers.

"About 1 lakh people have reached their respective villages safely. In the next few days, it is planned that all the stranded workers in the state will reach their homes properly and there is a continuous coordination with the railways," the CM's office said.

It was recently decided to run trains from Mumbai, which will also help many workers returning home.

"We are providing food and medical treatment to the last workers when they go home, so do not leave your shelter immediately. The Chief Minister has also said that he will be informed about the railway schedule by the Railways and the government," it added.

