Mumbai: More attention to the healthcare situation in Mumbai, minimum wage for labourers and deployment of special reserve police force in Mumbai were some of the virus-related suggestions given to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray from leaders of opposition as well as other political parties via video conference.

The four-hour long meeting on Thursday was attended by Raj Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Ashok Chavan among others.

Number of Covid-19 cases have been consistently rising in the state despite various measures being taken by the government.

"It's been more than two months since we fought Corona today," the chief minister said adding that proper care would be taken before allowing people within the state to travel so as not to increase the risk in the orange and green Zones.

The state has also requested the Army, Port Trust to provide ICU beds. He also informed that permission has been given to start a train from Mumbai to transport migrant labourers. There is a need for more discipline in the containment zones at Malegaon and Aurangabad, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that state is in talks with Reserve Bank of India to give crop loan to its farmers.

"Talks with the Centre are on. The Centre has issued orders for procurement of sorghum and maize. 25,000 metric tonnes of sorghum and 15,000 metric tonnes of maize will be procured," Pawar said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said: "More attention needs to be paid to the health situation in Mumbai and the state and hospital management needs to be improved. Serious patients should be served as well."

Fadnavis said the state should form group of experts sectorwise and try to start different industries in groups. "As the opposition, we will fully support the state government," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar said that there is no market for vegetables and that should be arranged. "Unorganized workers should be supported," he said according to the press statement.

Raising concerns of policemen being tired, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said there is a need for deployment of state reserve police forces. "People should also take the police into consideration. Small clinics are closed in many places. Patients are getting sick," he said adding that migrant workers and laborers returning to the state should be registered under the Migration Act and advance notice should be given in case of further lockdown.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Hitendra Thakur said that Palghar is in the red zone but residents of the tribal area in the region are struggling. "Local trains should start at least to some extent in the morning and evening," he said.

Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Deprived Bahujan Aghadi, said the government must pay attention to agriculture while reviving the economy and not cut anyone's salary. He demanded that workers should be paid a minimum wage and the potter community should not be exempted from paying clay royalties.

Suggestions by opposition leaders as well as leaders of other political parties to end the Corona crisis will be taken seriously, the CM said.

Leaders who participated in the meeting reiterated that they are with the state government in the fight against Corona and expressed satisfaction that the Chief Minister took everyone into confidence on the occasion of the meeting.

