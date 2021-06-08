Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra CM meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation

1 min read . 02:54 PM IST PTI

  • CM Thackeray said, Discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed, GST compensation with the prime minister
  • Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed and GST compensation.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan accompanied Thackeray.

"Discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, Metro car shed, GST compensation with the prime minister," Thackeray said.

He said the state government wants to move the car shed to Kanjur. The state and the Centre both claim the land as theirs.

Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister of Maharashtra, said issues pertaining to GST compensation was also discussed in the meeting.

Thackeray said the issue of giving Marathi the status of classical language is also pending with the Centre.

He said the prime minister assured to look into these issues.

Earlier in the day, the PMO had tweeted, "Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks and Cabinet Minister Shri @AshokChavanINC called on PM @narendramodi. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra." PTI PR SNE

