Maharashtra CM orders immediate inquiry into Mumbai power outage

MUMBAI : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered an immediate inquiry into the massive power outage, that lasted for over two hours, bringing India's financial capital and its suburbs to a standstill.

"Chief Minister has taken serious note of the power outage in the Mumbai metropolitan area and directed an immediate inquiry into the incident," said a communication from chief minister's office.

Since 10:00am today, several parts of Mumbai and adjoining suburbs have witnessed major power outage.

Worli, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, were among many areas of the Mumbai Metropoitan Region were affected by the outage. Local train services and workplaces were hit.

A simultaneous substation tripping in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd's (MSETCL) Kalwa and Kharghar station at 10.10am caused a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of power supply, Tata Power said in a statement.

Restoration work is in progress to bring supply from the three hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected, it added.

Directing state Energy Minister Nitin Raut and to take immediate efforts to restore power supply in Mumbai as well as the Mumbai metropolitan area, Thackeray also said that vigilance should be exercised to prevent such incidents from happening again in future and directed to inquire into the technical faults behind the complete power outage in Mumbai and who is responsible.

Meanwhile, the CM also instructed municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure that the alternative arrangements for the power supply to the hospitals remain uninterrupted.

Thackeray directed the suburban railways to coordinate with the railway administration for immediate relief to the affected passengers and told the Ministry's control room and fire brigade to be vigilant and provide immediate help to prevent any other accidents due to power outages.

